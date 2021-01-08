Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $5.78. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 423,781 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on POU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

