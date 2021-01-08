Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at G.Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRTK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,257.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,733.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

