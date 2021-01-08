Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF opened at $15.67 on Friday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.