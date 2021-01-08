PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of PKCOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. PARK24 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

