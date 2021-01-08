ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.60. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 92,135 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

