Parkgene (GENE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 82.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $147,380.43 and approximately $20.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

