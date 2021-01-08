Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.82.
PKI stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.
In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.
Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
