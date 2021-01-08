Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.82.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

PKI stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.0019637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.