Patientory Price Hits $0.0091 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Patientory has a total market cap of $638,540.14 and approximately $5,332.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

