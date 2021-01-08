Patientory (PTOY) One Day Volume Tops $5,406.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Patientory token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $675,385.18 and $5,406.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

