Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.17. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 132,789 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

