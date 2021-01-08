Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.46

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $8.61. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 20,740 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

About Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

