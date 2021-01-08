Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Patron has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $7,966.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC, Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

