Patron (PAT) Trading Up 47.8% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $10,749.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

