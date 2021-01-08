PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches Market Cap of $92.02 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,936.76 or 0.05034089 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $92.02 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00281792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.45 or 0.02755456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012626 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 47,513 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.