PAXEX One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $7,158.75 and approximately $21.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

