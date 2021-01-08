Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $244.49 million and $221.05 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, BW.com, Bit-Z and BCEX. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitMart, BigONE, CoinEx, Bitrue, Coinall, Coinsuper, KuCoin, BitMax, ZB.COM, OKEx, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, DDEX, WazirX, FCoin, MXC, DigiFinex, Crex24, P2PB2B, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, TOKOK, Iquant, Bitfinex, CoinPlace, OKCoin, Hotbit, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Bittrex, BW.com, BCEX, Coinbit, ABCC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HitBTC and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

