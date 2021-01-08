Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

