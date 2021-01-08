PayBX (AXPR) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

