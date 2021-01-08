Payfair Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market capitalization of $28,572.65 and $1,552.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

