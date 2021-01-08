PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Axel Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Axel Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 4.2% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $456,681,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

PYPL traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $244.25. The firm has a market cap of $281.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

