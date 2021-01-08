PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.58. 8,189,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 7,487,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

