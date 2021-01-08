PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.62

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.68. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 125,226 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.44 million, a P/E ratio of -118.32 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

