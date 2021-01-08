PEAKDEFI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282,051.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $282,051.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.