Peercoin (PPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $192,587.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and $192,587.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,695,290 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

