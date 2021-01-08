Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Gordon Haskett

Equities researchers at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $167.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion and a PE ratio of -108.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

