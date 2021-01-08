Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 111.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.1%.

NYSE PBA opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

