Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) (LON:PERE) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) (LON:PERE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.00. Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 399,171 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.81.

Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) Company Profile (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.