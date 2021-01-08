PENG Price Up 35.3% This Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, PENG has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. PENG has a market cap of $310,375.21 and $239.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00445857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00223392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050365 BTC.

PENG’s total supply is 10,429,043,032 coins and its circulating supply is 7,795,574,669 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

