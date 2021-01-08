Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 51,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 223,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Peninsula Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

