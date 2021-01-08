Peony Reaches Market Cap of $71,409.28 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $71,409.28 and approximately $3,880.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,172,086 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

