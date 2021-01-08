Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

PEBO stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

