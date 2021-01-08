pEOS Market Capitalization Hits $305,300.06 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $305,300.06 and approximately $3,102.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

