PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Cap of $132,702.16

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $132,702.16 and $298.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008742 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001181 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,517,493 coins and its circulating supply is 41,309,796 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

