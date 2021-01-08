PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,225.78 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 38% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $167,225.78 and $235.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010461 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001164 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,510,338 coins and its circulating supply is 41,302,643 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

