Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $14.14. 1,239,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,472,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Perion Network by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

