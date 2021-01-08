Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Cap of $15.80 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Perlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00440916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

