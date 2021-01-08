Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.84. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 25,500 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.55. The company has a market cap of £3.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) Company Profile (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

