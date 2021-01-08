Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 106,925 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $164.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0228 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 124.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

