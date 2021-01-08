Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

