Perpetual Protocol (PERP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $71,474.00

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $71,474.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00103064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00422427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00218936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

