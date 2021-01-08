Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 2,516,846 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HHC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 492,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,150. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HHC. ValuEngine lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $25,407,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2,162.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 408,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 106.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

