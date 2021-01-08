Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,572.24

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,572.24 and traded as high as $2,859.80. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at $2,804.00, with a volume of 745,912 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,885 ($37.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,756.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,572.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 70 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.98%.

About Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

