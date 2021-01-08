Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) Shares Gap Down to $18.25

Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $17.00. Petards Group plc (PEG.L) shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 274,170 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.28. The stock has a market cap of £9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

