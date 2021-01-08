Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.75

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $11.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 21,528,038 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

