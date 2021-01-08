PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.74 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Approximately 1,818,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,848,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83.

PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

