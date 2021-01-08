Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Trading Up 6.7%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTRUF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

