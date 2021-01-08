Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $475.00

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 446.80 ($5.84), with a volume of 807519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.20 ($5.66).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Get Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.22. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.