PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $15.90. PetVivo shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,230 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

