Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $40.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 631,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,506,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 479,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 214,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

