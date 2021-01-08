Phantasma Trading Up 21.4% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $141,997.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.96 or 0.99675461 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044998 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

